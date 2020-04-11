Plans for homes at Suffolk landmark to be decided

Fresh plans for five new homes in front of one of the best-known landmarks on the Felixstowe peninsula have been submitted to planners.

Alston Homes Ltd said the appication for the three-bedroom properties at Trimley Water Tower, right alongside the A14, at Trimley St Mary, were identical to a previous submission which had to be withdrawn.

The company said the previous application had been withdrawn following a request for additional information which could not be supplied within the application period.

The site in Spritehall Lane has in the past been granted permission for six homes but this project was abandoned after discussions with Anglian Water over the re-routing of water mains found that the risks were “too significant”.

The new plans avoid the need to move the water main.

Trimley St Mary Parish Council supports the application – East Suffolk Council will make the final decision.

Land around the water tower has been used for a number of homes in recent years.

Although still one of the area’s best-known landmarks, the 210ft high water tower, built in 1934, is no longer used for water storage.

It was able to hold 150,000 gallons of water – enough for a two-hour peak demand in Felixstowe. It was drained around 2002 and is now used for mobile phone masts.

Its reservoirs – which hold 2.35 million gallons of water – sited alongside it and powerful pumps now send the water through the miles of mains around Felixstowe, the twin Trimleys and other villages in the area, at high pressure.