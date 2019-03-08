E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Woman raped in town centre street

PUBLISHED: 16:17 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:28 23 October 2019

The woman was raped at 9.50pm on Tuesday October 21 in this popular street in the town centre. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A woman has been raped on a street in the town centre of Colchester.

Police were called at 9.50pm yesterday to a report by the victim that she had been raped in Trinity Square.

The woman said that she had been in conversation with a man before he sexually assaulted her.

At 1am today a 28-year-old man from Chelmsford was arrested on suspicion of rape.

The man remains in custody.

The victim is currently being supported by specialist officers.

Colchester police are asking anyone with any information to come forward and call the station on 101 quoting crime reference 42/168763/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

