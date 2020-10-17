E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Trio charged with conspiracy to commit DVLA fraud

17 October, 2020 - 08:00
The DVLA in Swansea Picture: PA IMAGES

PA Archive/PA Images

Two men and a woman have appeared in court to face fraud charges after allegedly providing false driving licence applications to the DVLA.

Paul Ridden, 67, Marion Wilson, 69, and Leon Childs, 33, appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on Friday charged with conspiring to commit fraud by false representation.

Ridden, who appeared via video link, is also charged with possessing an article for use in fraud and acquiring criminal property.

It is alleged Ridden had 20 counterfeit £50 notes as well as £86,473 in his possession.

Ridden, of Aveley Lane, Alpheton, near Sudbury, Wilson, of Highbank, Glemsford, and Childs, of Leamington Road, Southend, did not enter pleas and the trio were released on unconditional bail by magistrates.

They will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, November 13 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

