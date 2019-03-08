Trio jailed over guns hidden in playground

Robert Ketley, left, Harrison Woods and Reece Williams were all jailed at Chelmsford Crown Court for firearms offences in connection with the fatal shooting of John Pordage Pictures: ESSEX POLICE

Three men who helped hide guns and bullets in an Essex children's playground in the aftermath of the murder of John Pordage have been jailed.

The sawn-off shotgun that was found in the park in Stanley Rise, Chelmsford Picture: ESSEX POLICE The sawn-off shotgun that was found in the park in Stanley Rise, Chelmsford Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Robert Ketley, Reece Williams and Harrison Woods hid the loaded revolver and sawn-off shotgun at the park near Stanley Rise, Chelmsford.

After they were arrested, Williams told officers where they were hidden, along with drugs paraphernalia and shotgun cartridges.

Mr Pordage, 34, was shot dead at a petrol station in Baddow Road, Chelmsford, by Bradley Blundell in the early hours of August 5, 2017.

In the hours after the murder Saul Stanley, who had been with Blundell when Mr Pordage was shot dead, arranged for the revolver, sawn-off shotgun and bullets to be removed from a house where he had been staying in Chelmsford. Neither of the guns in question were used to harm Mr Pordage.

The pistol found in the children's play area near Stanley Rise Picture: ESSEX POLICE The pistol found in the children's play area near Stanley Rise Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Ketley, Williams and Woods each admitted two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon and two counts of possession of prohibited ammunition.

Ketley and Woods also admitted perverting the course of justice.

At Chelmsford Crown Court yesterday Williams, 20, of Brookmans Road, Stock, was jailed for two years and three months.

Ketley, 24, of no fixed address, was jailed for five years.

Harrison Woods, 18, of Darlinghurst Grove, Leigh-on-Sea, was jailed for 19 months. He can now be identified after reporting restrictions were lifted.

The three men are the last of seven defendants to be sentenced following an investigation into the murder of John Pordage in Chelmsford in August 2017.

Stanley, 20, of no fixed address, was jailed in March 2018 for five years.

Bradley Blundell was jailed for life for shooting John Pordage dead at a petrol station in Chelmsford Picture: ESSEX POLICE Bradley Blundell was jailed for life for shooting John Pordage dead at a petrol station in Chelmsford Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Bradley Blundell, 20, of Cromwell Close, Boreham, was jailed for life in January this year for Mr Pordage's murder and must serve a minimum of 22 years.

Ella Colgate, 19, of Aldridge Close, Chelmsford, was jailed for 12 months in January this year for conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

An 18-year-old boy from Chelmsford - who was aged 15 at the time of his arrest - was given a community order in March 2018 for perverting the course of justice and handling stolen goods.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Pasmore of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: "This has been a long and complex investigation, and highlights the very real dangers of getting involved with gangs.

Saul Stanley Picture: ESSEX POLICE Saul Stanley Picture: ESSEX POLICE

"In this case, these weapons would have easily been discovered by children in a play park, and we could have been here telling a very different story.

"My thoughts are with the family and friends of John Pordage today."