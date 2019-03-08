Triple child killer released from Suffolk prison

Triple child killer David McGreavy has been released from Hollesley Bay prison near Woodbridge. Picture: PA ARCHIVE PA Archive/PA Images

A "monster" who murdered three children has been released from prison in Suffolk, the mother of the victims has said.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police setting up an investigation centre in 1973 after the shocking triple murder by David McGreavy. Picture: PA ARCHIVE Police setting up an investigation centre in 1973 after the shocking triple murder by David McGreavy. Picture: PA ARCHIVE

David McGreavy was in Hollesley Bay prison near Woodbridge after killing four-year-old Paul Ralph, and his sisters Dawn, two, and Samantha, nine months, in Worcester in 1973.

He had left the victims' bodies hanging on garden railings outside their homes.

But now the victims' mother, Elsie Urry, has said a support worker has called to tell her that McGreavy, now 67, has now been released.

"All she has told me is that he's been released, he's got a tag and he's got to obey by certain rules that they've given him," she said.

A policeman stands outside the home where David McGreavy murdered three children. Picture: PA ARCHIVE A policeman stands outside the home where David McGreavy murdered three children. Picture: PA ARCHIVE

"Other than that, I don't really know."

A Parole Board report at the end of last year said McGreavy, who first became eligible for release in 1993, had changed "considerably" since the 1973 triple murder.

It said that, following 45 years in custody, McGreavy now "takes full responsibility" for what he did.

It added: "He has developed self-control, as well as a considerable understanding of the problems that he has had and what caused them.

You may also want to watch:

"The psychologist identified a number of factors which make it less likely that Mr McGreavy will re-offend in future.

"These included his improved self-control and the fact that Mr McGreavy has learnt to remain calm in stressful situations.

"He has also shown himself to be compliant and co-operative with authority, which suggests that he will comply with licence conditions.

"A network of supportive friends in the community was also identified as a protective factor."

Announcing the decision of an independent panel at the end of last year, the Parole Board said it had confirmed McGreavy's release but that it took decisions "with great care and public safety is our number one priority".

Former mayor of Woodbridge David Mortimer said at the time of the decision that his concerns over the release had "dissipated", arguing that people need to have faith in the system.

"I think the prison service will have the common sense to put him somewhere else," Mr Mortimer said.

"He's going to be kept an eye on - they will know where he is. You have got to have a bit of faith in the system."

At the time, McGreavy - then aged 21 - claimed to have killed the children because one of them would not stop crying.

He had been babysitting the children while Ms Urry - then known as Dorothy Ralph - went to work in a pub, while her then husband had been out.

He was sentenced to life for the murders in 1973.