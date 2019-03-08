E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Police seek van driver who may have seen motorbike crash

PUBLISHED: 14:00 03 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:00 03 September 2019

The crash happened at the A134 junction with Wiston Road, in Nayland Picture: GOOGLE

Police are appealing for witnesses to a road traffic collision that took place at the junction of two Suffolk roads.

The crash happened just after 8am on Monday, September 2, at the A134 junction with Wiston Road, in Nayland.

A Range Rover Sport was in collision with a Triumph Bonneville motorcycle.

Officers would like to speak to the driver of a white van believed to have been present at the scene of the collision.

The motorcyclist, in his 50s, was taken to hospital for treatment to a broken arm and potential pelvic injuries.

The road that was closed until just after 1pm while initial investigations were carried out.

Anyone who witnessed the incident should contact the roads and armed policing unit on 101 quoting CAD 62 of September 2, 2019 or email Pc Jake Lees at jake.lees@suffolk.pnn.police.uk.

