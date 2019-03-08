Queen's birthday flypast: Practice runs over Suffolk reveal possible route and aircraft

An Airbus Voyager was pictured during the practice runs for the Queen's Birthday flypast this weekend Picture: MATT SMART Archant

More details have been revealed about the Queen's birthday flypast - after eagle-eyed plane spotters noticed practice runs happening over Suffolk and Essex this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A Eurofighter Typhoon was pictured during the practice for the Queen's Birthday flypast this weekend. Picture: MATT SMART A Eurofighter Typhoon was pictured during the practice for the Queen's Birthday flypast this weekend. Picture: MATT SMART

The event, which will mark the Queen's 93rd birthday, will see a procession of fighter jets, helicopters and army aircraft fly over the region as they make their way to Buckingham Palace - where thousands will be excitedly waiting for the display.

The 'Trooping The Colour' display takes place every year on the second Saturday of June which this time falls on June 8.

Practise runs which took place on June 3 and 4 over Suffolk hinted at which aircraft will be used in the display and even the route which will be taken.

The route and timings are yet to be officially confirmed by the Ministry of Defence.

A Raytheon Sentinel R1 was pictured during the practice for the Queen's Birthday flypast this weekend. Picture: MATT SMART A Raytheon Sentinel R1 was pictured during the practice for the Queen's Birthday flypast this weekend. Picture: MATT SMART

MORE: What we know so far about the Queen's birthday flypast over Suffolk and Essex

However, a similar route as previous years, making its way over Suffolk and Essex before reaching London, seems likely.

In the past, it has formed up over Southwold, before heading towards Ipswich, then Colchester and Chelmsford before reaching Buckingham Palace.

A series of applications published by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) list 'no fly zones' on June 8 between 10am and 1pm, mapping out a route which mirrors those taken over previous years.

There has also been no confirmation of which aircraft will be used however, photographers snapped a range of planes during the practise run.

A BA 146 was pictured during the practice for the Queen's Birthday flypast this weekend. Picture: MATT SMART A BA 146 was pictured during the practice for the Queen's Birthday flypast this weekend. Picture: MATT SMART

Spotters saw an Airbus Voyager, a BA 146, a Beechcraft Shadow R1, a Sentinel R1, four Eurofighter Typhoon and a 120TP Prefect.

A range of helicopters and planes are also expected to join the display as well as the famous red arrows.