News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Police name woman who died in Tuddenham collision

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 11:55 AM February 17, 2021   
Emergency crews were called to Higham Road in Tuddenham

The collision took place on Higham Road in Tuddenham - Credit: Google Maps

Suffolk police have named a woman in her 40s who died following a collision in Tuddenham earlier this month. 

Rachael Louise Bond, 41, from Bury St Edmunds, died four days after the collision on Higham Road at around 3pm on Saturday, February 6. 

Ms Bond was a passenger in a black Mercedes C Class that was travelling from the village towards the A14 when it collided with a black Ford Focus travelling in the opposite direction. 

Both she and a man in the car were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital by land ambulance for treatment.

Ms Bond's identity will be formally confirmed at an inquest in due course. 

You may also want to watch:

Police are still appealing for witnesses  and anyone who saw the collision or the manner of driving of any of the vehicles should contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting CAD reference 192 of 6 February 2021.

Most Read

  1. 1 'I'm not going to be the only one to blame' - Lambert after Northampton draw
  2. 2 Surge testing for South African Covid variant deployed on Suffolk/Norfolk border
  3. 3 Human skull found by child on beach
  1. 4 A14 closed after woman seriously hurt in crash
  2. 5 Winter storms unearth potential 18th century shipwreck on Suffolk coast
  3. 6 Jackson and Nolan exiled from Ipswich Town first-team and training with Under 23s
  4. 7 Matchday Recap: Blues held at home by Northampton
  5. 8 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 0-0 draw with Northampton Town
  6. 9 Joy for golf and tennis fans as their sports look set for return next month
  7. 10 Explained - who is included in new shielding list
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An advert thanking the NHS in a bus shelter in Tacket Street. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus

Mapped: The neighbourhoods yet to record any new Covid cases in February

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
BBC Look East presenters Susie Fowler-Watt and Alex Dunlop

Heaven and Hell: Susie Fowler-Watt and Alex Dunlop

Gina Long

Logo Icon
BlueAction

Flares let off as Blue Action group protest at Playford Road

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Huge icicles line the road on the outskirts of Trimley St Martin.

Suffolk Live

Giant icicles on bridge spark emergency road closure

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus