Published: 11:55 AM February 17, 2021

The collision took place on Higham Road in Tuddenham - Credit: Google Maps

Suffolk police have named a woman in her 40s who died following a collision in Tuddenham earlier this month.

Rachael Louise Bond, 41, from Bury St Edmunds, died four days after the collision on Higham Road at around 3pm on Saturday, February 6.

Ms Bond was a passenger in a black Mercedes C Class that was travelling from the village towards the A14 when it collided with a black Ford Focus travelling in the opposite direction.

Both she and a man in the car were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital by land ambulance for treatment.

Ms Bond's identity will be formally confirmed at an inquest in due course.

Police are still appealing for witnesses and anyone who saw the collision or the manner of driving of any of the vehicles should contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting CAD reference 192 of 6 February 2021.