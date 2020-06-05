E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Primary school closes as staff member tested for coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 12:52 05 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:04 05 June 2020

Tudor Church of England Primary School in Sudbury has closed while a staff member receives a test for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A primary school in Sudbury has decided to close as staff take a “cautious response” while a colleague is tested for Covid-19.

Tudor Church of England Primary School, in Sudbury, which is run by the St Edmundsbury and Ipswich Diocesan Multi-Academy Trust, has temporarily closed after it reopened to children from reception, year-one and year-six on Monday.

A statement on the school’s website said: “We have temporarily shut school today until Monday.

“One of our staff members is taking the very precautionary measure of having a test today and we are hopeful to be back up and running again on Monday.

“This is a cautious response today, we are not wanting to take any chances with our children and staff.

“We hope you all understand and thank you so much to our parents for collecting their children and being so kind and understanding.”

The school said it would notify parents regarding Monday’s reopening, following the staff member’s test results.

The academy trust refused to comment further on the school’s closure.

It comes a few weeks after Hamford Primary Academy, in Walton-on-the-Naze, was forced to close after two children – from the same family – tested positive for Covid-19.

The school underwent a deep-clean and reopened the following week to the three returning year groups.

Ahead of schools reopening across Suffolk this week, school and nursery leaders spoke out about the challenge of trying to provide a welcoming yet safe environment.

More: ‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

