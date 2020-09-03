Breaking

Passengers flying home to Stansted test positive for Covid

Passengers travelling in to Stansted Airport from Heraklion in Crete have tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: LONDON STANSTED AIRPORT Archant

It has been confirmed that a ‘small number’ of people on a flight from Crete to Stansted have tested positive for Covid-19.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The travellers landed at the airport on Thursday, August 27, on a Tui flight from Keraklion in Crete.

A spokesman for the airline said: “We’re aware of a small number of Covid-19 positive test results following flight TOM5449 returning from Heraklion to Stansted on 27 August.

You may also want to watch:

“We can confirm that no guests tested positive for Covid-19 in our hotels and no symptoms were displayed before or during the flight home by any of the customers.

“The health and safety of our customers and crew is our absolute highest priority and we will continue to work closely with Public Health authorities so we can continue to offer safe and enjoyable holidays.

“We believe that with good track and trace processes, testing at airports and a nuanced approach to travel corridors, customers can continue to travel safely.”

In Cardiff, seven people tested positive for Covid after boarding a Tui flight from Zante to Wales on Tuesday, August 25.

The cases were identified from three different parties on board and all 193 passengers and crew were contacted by Public Health Wales.