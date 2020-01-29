New outdoor games area set to be built as neighbours raise £80k

Tunstall residents get ready for a potential new multi-use games area after a planning application was submitted Picture: CHRIS SILOVSKY (WWW.CHRISSILOVSKY.COM) Archant

More than £80,000 has been raised by neighbours to build a multi-use games area in the Suffolk village of Tunstall.

Tunstall may soon benefit from a mulit-use games area after a year of securing grants and fundraising (file photo) Picture: ETC SPORTS SURFACES Tunstall may soon benefit from a mulit-use games area after a year of securing grants and fundraising (file photo) Picture: ETC SPORTS SURFACES

A planning application for the games area, on the village's recreation field, has been submitted to planners at East Suffolk Council.

Judi Hallett, clerk for Tunstall Parish Council, said the initiative to construct a games area has been more than a year in the making - with sizeable grants from authorities helping towards the cause.

She said: "It will increase sporting activity and act as a meeting point. Local clubs will also be able to train here.

"This is a project by the community and for the community."

The initiative to build a games area in Tunstall came after discussions among the community regarding how to spend £30,000 of Section 106 funding generated from housing developments.

Eventually the decision to invest in a games area was made following a public vote - but the approximate £80,000 required to pay for it was seemingly out of sight.

However, the parish council secured £43,000 and £10,000 from Sport England and East Suffolk Council's exemplar fund respectively towards the project.

A donation from the parish council and additional fundraising saw £3,000 extra added to the total as the community reached its goal.

Planning documents state the games area would measure 36.6metres x 18.5metres, with railings all round the pitch measuring 3metres high.

The facilities would be located behind on the recreation field next to the community centre, which is currently occupied by football goals.

The planning application also proposes building a footpath from the community centre car park to the facility for easy access.

Mrs Hallett said the parish council is fully supportive of the plans and hopes they are approved by officials ahead of potentially opening the facility later in the year.

She also confirmed certain activities for the older generation will be hosted in the planned games area, such as walking football.

Mrs Hallett added: "We're desperate to keep the facilities open for everyone - we want it to be as accessible as possible.

"It will be available for all generations, from the younger people to senior members of the community."