E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Top Suffolk pub gets green light to expand dining experience - and add rooms

PUBLISHED: 19:00 18 January 2020

The Turks Head at Hasketon Picture: THE TURKS HEAD

The Turks Head at Hasketon Picture: THE TURKS HEAD

Archant

A multi-award-winning Suffolk pub has been given the go-ahead to expand - despite some concerns that the project would be an overdevelopment and increase traffic on village roads.

How the new accommodation at the Turks Head could look and the existing barn Picture: PATRICK ALLEN & ASSOCIATES LTDHow the new accommodation at the Turks Head could look and the existing barn Picture: PATRICK ALLEN & ASSOCIATES LTD

The Turks Head will be able to enhance its dining experience and add bedrooms for guests to boost tourism in the county.

In the past four years, it has been transformed from a closed down pub into a thriving business and community hub.

Now it is planning for the future and is being permitted by East Suffolk Council to add a new rear extension featuring a flexible dining room and function space, improve the kitchen facilities, and build a single-storey building in the grounds with eight letting rooms.

Hasketon Parish Council is in favour of the project in principle but felt eight rooms was an overdevelopment and asked for action to mitigate potential problems caused by extra traffic. Several residents also wrote to agree.

How the new extensions at the Turks Head wil look Picture: PATRICK ALLEN & ASSOCIATES LTDHow the new extensions at the Turks Head wil look Picture: PATRICK ALLEN & ASSOCIATES LTD

However, council planning case officer Michaelle Coupe said: "The proposals represent a sustainable development that will sustain the public house, an important community asset, improve the tourism offer, contributing to the rural economy, and sustain and provide jobs.

"It would not result in significant harm to the character of the area, a designated heritage asset, highway safety, biodiversity and residential amenity."

The project was of a scale compatible with its village location, would create new jobs - six from the outset - and was in line with policy to boost tourism to the west of the A12, relieving pressure on the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The Turks Head, a grade II listed former farmhouse in Low Road, Hasketon, dating from the 17th century, has been named best pub in Suffolk twice in the past three years and best family pub in the county.

The Turks Head, in Hasketon, has won many awards Picture: GREGG BROWNThe Turks Head, in Hasketon, has won many awards Picture: GREGG BROWN

The new letting rooms will be designed around the idea of a converted stable-yard. It will be for families, couples and business travellers.

You may also want to watch:

The extra dining space will provide much-needed additional space at peak times, and more flexibility in how the pub runs - with the new area able to be used or hired separately to the main dining area for conferences, parties and so on.

A report on the behalf of the pub owners said: "The additional dining facilities will therefore enable the business to promote itself as a location for business meetings. There are many medium to large businesses operating in the area who regularly seek external facilities such as this for off-site meetings, conferences or training.

"Local businesses such as BT, EDF and Sizewell also often require temporary accommodation for staff, and this is another area that the business would like to diversify into.

"The owners would like to offer 'stay and dine' packages as an additional diversification element. The letting rooms would be ideal for this purpose and would add to the district's tourism offer thereby contributing to its economic well-being."

The Turks Head has an important role in the community and is a venue for a number of activities, including Meet-Up Mondays, a Knitting Group, and is also home to a local Petanque team.

Most Read

White House Farm murders: What are the key issues?

A photograph of Jeremy Bamber in 2002 Picture: Michael Stephens/PA

Sunderland bring in a big name as Oxford and Lincoln get busy - every League One deal completed in the January window

Kyle Lafferty has joined Sunderland during the January transfer window. Picture: SUNDERLANDAFC/TWITTER

Historic pub on the edge of Ipswich closes suddenly

The Wild Man at Sproughton has announced it has closed its doors. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Road reopens after emergency services respond to building fire

All emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

A14 closed after crash between lorry and pedestrian

The A14 has been closed by Bury St Edmunds due to a serious incident. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

White House Farm murders: What are the key issues?

A photograph of Jeremy Bamber in 2002 Picture: Michael Stephens/PA

Sunderland bring in a big name as Oxford and Lincoln get busy - every League One deal completed in the January window

Kyle Lafferty has joined Sunderland during the January transfer window. Picture: SUNDERLANDAFC/TWITTER

Historic pub on the edge of Ipswich closes suddenly

The Wild Man at Sproughton has announced it has closed its doors. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Road reopens after emergency services respond to building fire

All emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

A14 closed after crash between lorry and pedestrian

The A14 has been closed by Bury St Edmunds due to a serious incident. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Mum of two victim of stabbing named by friends as Clare Nash

Police vehicles in Brickfields Avenue, Newmarket, after a woman was fatally stabbed Picture: ARCHANT

Dog owner in court after ‘out-of-control’ Alsatian bit and injured farmer

Both airmen appeared before Suffolk Magistrates Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Man accused of possessing extreme pornography and indecent images of children

Paul Etheridge appeared before Suffolk Magistrates Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Person dies on outskirts of Ipswich after apparent medical episode

Woodbridge Road East in Ipswich was closed while emergency services dealt with a sudden death Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Murder accused is due in court today

Suffolk police have launched a murder inquiry after the death of a woman in Brickfields Avenue in Newmarket Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists