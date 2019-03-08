Pineapple, pink pepper and strawberry gins on menu at Beer, Cider and Gin Festival

The first May Bank Holiday weekend (May 3 to 5) sees the return of what's become one of the most popular beer festivals in east Suffolk.

Returning for the fourth time, The Turk's Head in Hasketon presents its Beer, Cider and Gin festival.

While four real ales can be found on tap inside the pub (where dining is temporarily halted for the weekend), it's outside where the real magic happens.

Expect to find up to 14 real ales from brewers such as St Peter's, Lord Conrad, and Green Jack.

A whopping 25 ciders are on the menu. And gin enthusiasts will discover 25 small-batch made versions of the spirit, sourced from all over the world in flavours such as rhubarb, pineapple, pink peppercorn and strawberry.

While the restaurant is shut to make way for festival-goers, landlady Jemima Withey says the head chef will be in his element crafting gourmet wraps on the barbecue. “We'll have Sutton Hoo chicken, local mutton, prawns, and jackfruit in warps, plus pakoras.”

Talking about the event, which is free to enter, she adds: “We'll have our own Turk's Head pint glasses and gin coupes with our logo on. You pay a £5 deposit for a glass and can keep it or return it before you go home. We're encouraging people to bring cash because it makes everything quicker, or they can go to the bar and buy tokens for gin, beer and cider outside. We will be accepting cards too.”

Entertainment comes from Tallulah Goodtimes on Friday evening and The Biscuit Brothers on Saturday.

Parking is available at The Turk's Head and also in the village car park, which will be sign posted. Jemima recommends booking taxis in advance, or arranging car shares to get to and from the popular event.

The festival is open from 5pm on Friday, May 3, from 12noon to midnight on Satuday and from 12noon to 10pm on Sunday.