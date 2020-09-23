Four arrested after 50 wraps of suspected class A drugs seized

Four people have been arrested after around 50 wraps of suspected class A drugs were seized in Sudbury. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Four people have been arrested after around 50 wraps of suspected class A drug wraps and drug paraphernalia were seized during a drug search in Sudbury.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers searched a property in the Turner Close area of the town on Tuesday, September 22.

During the search, drug paraphernalia and around 50 wraps of suspected class A drug wraps were recovered.

A 19-year-old man, an 18-year-old man, a 29-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy were all arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

The 17-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of possession of suspected cannabis.

You may also want to watch:

All four were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

They were all released on police bail to answer on October 18, pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information relating to the arrests should contact Sudbury police, quoting crime reference 37/55270/20.

They should call 101 or visit this website.