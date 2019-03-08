Teenager fighting for life after crash on busy road

The scene on Turner Road near Colchester Hospital where the incident happened. Picture: HANNAH MILLER Archant

A teenage boy is in a life-threatening condition after he was involved in a crash with a car on Turner Road in Colchester.

The collision happened shortly before 4pm, near Colchester Hospital.

A teenage boy involved has now been taken to hospital by air ambulance following the incident.

The road is closed while police officers investigate the collision.

People living nearby have reported that police cars and ambulances can be seen parked across the road near where the collision happened.

One passerby said she “hoped no-one was seriously hurt”.

Traffic is heavy in both directions on the section of Turner Road near the hospital's entrance.

Stay with us for updates on this developing story as we receive more information from emergency crews.