Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Updated

Teenager fighting for life after crash on busy road

PUBLISHED: 17:52 01 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:58 01 May 2019

The scene on Turner Road near Colchester Hospital where the incident happened. Picture: HANNAH MILLER

The scene on Turner Road near Colchester Hospital where the incident happened. Picture: HANNAH MILLER

Archant

A teenage boy is in a life-threatening condition after he was involved in a crash with a car on Turner Road in Colchester.

The collision happened shortly before 4pm, near Colchester Hospital.

A teenage boy involved has now been taken to hospital by air ambulance following the incident.

The road is closed while police officers investigate the collision.

People living nearby have reported that police cars and ambulances can be seen parked across the road near where the collision happened.

One passerby said she “hoped no-one was seriously hurt”.

Traffic is heavy in both directions on the section of Turner Road near the hospital's entrance.

Stay with us for updates on this developing story as we receive more information from emergency crews.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Supermarket shopper fleeced out of £400 for worthless power equipment

Suffolk Trading Standards officers carrying out checks Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

Tavis killers jailed for total of 104 years

The five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Kyreis Davies top left, Aristote Yenge, bottom left, Callum Plaats, top right, Adebayo Amusa, bottom right, and Isaac Calver Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Supermarket shopper fleeced out of £400 for worthless power equipment

Suffolk Trading Standards officers carrying out checks Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

Tavis killers jailed for total of 104 years

The five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Kyreis Davies top left, Aristote Yenge, bottom left, Callum Plaats, top right, Adebayo Amusa, bottom right, and Isaac Calver Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Teenager fighting for life after crash on busy road

The scene on Turner Road near Colchester Hospital where the incident happened. Picture: HANNAH MILLER

‘It’s a big bad world out there... League One won’t be any different’ - Nash on his young players’ bid for senior breakthrough

Gerard Nash has warned Ipswich's young players they will have to earn every minute of playing time in the first-team next season. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Watch! Ipswich Witches special... Chris Louis and Cameron Heeps in conversation with MIKE BACON....

Mike Bacon chats to Chris Louis and Cameron Heeps.

‘I know that I can be the best’ - McKenna on her Cage Warriors title aim, training with icon Faber and making waves in the UFC

Cory McKenna locks in the fight-ending choke on Fannie Redman at Cage Warriors 104. Picture: DOLLY CLEW/CAGE WARRIORS

Noisy neighbour in court for blaring songs like ‘Milkshake’ and ‘Get Ur Freak On’

Milkshake by Kelis was also on Tara Girling's playlist Picture: NICK BUTCHER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists