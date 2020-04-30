E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Fancy being on TV in 2020? These 7 shows are looking for the next big star

PUBLISHED: 18:59 13 February 2020

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR6: Ep26 on ITV2 Pictured: The new boys await the recoupling. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

From game shows, to talent competitions and the newly popular reality dating series - here are seven TV shows looking for contestants this year.

Hunter Ben Owen in the HQ with his team Picture: CHANNEL 4/COLIN HUTTONHunter Ben Owen in the HQ with his team Picture: CHANNEL 4/COLIN HUTTON

If you are looking for five minutes of fame or dream of winning a big cash prize, there are now endless opportunities to get yourself on the TV screens.

Here are some of the biggest and most popular programmes looking for people to star in their upcoming series - could you be Suffolk's next superstar?

Love Island's summer series is looking for contestants for 2020. Picture: ITVLove Island's summer series is looking for contestants for 2020. Picture: ITV

Love Island

If you're looking for a summer of love then you're in the right place - as Love Island is the dating show that everyone is talking about.

Now in its sixth series - and even expanding to a winter show - the dating programme is looking for #loyal and lively singles prepared to win the hearts of the public in the hope of not getting 'mugged off' by other contestants.

If you're ready for a summer in paradise and fancy gaining millions of new Instagram followers and a personalised discount code for Pretty Little Thing, then submit your completed application here.

If you're over the age of 18 and the show is 100% your type on paper then put all your eggs in one basket and sign up now.

Applications close on Thursday, April 30 2020.

Could you beat the Chasers? Picture: ITVCould you beat the Chasers? Picture: ITV

The Chase

Are you the smartest one of your friends and think you've got the nerve and ability to outrun a chaser?

If so, this could be the quiz show for you.

From general knowledge, to music and politics, the show which is hosted by Bradley Walsh covers a range of topics to put your brain to the test.

First competitors must take on the cash-builder round before going head to head with one of the quiz masters to see themselves through to the final chase.

If you know your stuff then submit your applications here.

Who Wans To Be A Millionaire is looking for new contestants. Picture: ITV/ STELLIFY MEDIAWho Wans To Be A Millionaire is looking for new contestants. Picture: ITV/ STELLIFY MEDIA

Who Wants to Be A Millionaire

New presenter Jeremy Clarkson is hosting another exciting series of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? and ITV is who looking for contestants who can make it all the way to £1 million.

If you think you've got the brainpower, the 'Fastest Finger' and you can cope under pressure - then this is definitely for you.

The world-famous hot seat has seen contestants go on to win big, however some contestants have used all four of their lifelines and gone home empty handed.

Think you've got what it takes? Apply now and you could be just 15 questions away from becoming a millionaire!

For more details see here.

SAS: Who Dares Wins

Chief Instructor Ant Middleton and his team take 25 new civilians through the world's toughest military selection process.

Each series the Channel 4 programme puts recruits through the most demanding challenge of their lives in a brand new, unforgiving and hostile location.

All hopeful applicants will have to complete an initial fitness test to ensure they are physically up to the challenge.

This includes a minimum of 44 press ups in two minutes, a minimum of 50 sit ups in two minutes, carrying two 20kg weights over a distance of 120m in two minutes and doing the equivalent of a 1.5 mile run in 9 minutes 30 seconds.

Do you think you've got what it takes to pass SAS selection? All details of how to apply and the criteria can be found here.

The X Factor

If you think you've got the X Factor then now is your chance to follow your path to super-stardom and join some of the show's biggest success stories, including One Direction, Olly Murs and Little Mix.

With an ever-changing judging panel, hilarious audition stages and debatable talents, the X Factor has continued to win over the nation for more than 15 years.

Last year, the show was revamped with a celebrity twist, but this winter it is going back to basics and is on the hunt for the UK's best singer.

Up for grabs is a life-changing recording contract with Syco Records and the chance to perform to thousands at Wembley.

Applications are open to people aged 16 and over and you can apply online until June 26, 2020.

First Dates and First Dates Hotel

Calling all Suffolk singletons, now is your chance to find love and meet First Dates dating guru Fred Sirieix.

The First Dates Restaurant and First Dates Hotel are throwing open their doors once again to Brits on the search for that special someone.

If you're feeling a little lonely this Valentines Day then it's the perfect time to apply and make sure this is the last February 14th that you spend alone on the sofa.

You'll be matched up with someone based on what you are looking for in a partner - and who knows, it could be the love of your life or another dating disaster to add to the list.

So if you're looking for love in 2020 then sign up here.

Hunted

The broadcaster and production company Shine TV are looking for people who believe they have what it takes to disappear and evade a crack team of 'hunters' in the UK for 25 days.

Potential contestants are invited to apply on their own, in pairs or groups of three, with their friends, family or colleagues.

However, the professionals hunting them include former counter-terrorism police, undercover detectives from Scotland Yard and even a former military sniper.

All of the winners will get an equal share of the £100,000 prize money.

Are you up for the challenge?

Read more here.

