E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

TV star opens new school library

PUBLISHED: 16:47 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:47 17 December 2019

Clare Balding unveils the plaque to open the new library at Newmarket Academy Picture: GOODERHAM PR

Clare Balding unveils the plaque to open the new library at Newmarket Academy Picture: GOODERHAM PR

Gooderham PR

A state-of-the-art library at Newmarket Academy housing 20,000 books has been officially opened by TV presenter Clare Balding.

Clare Balding talks to pupils in the new library at Newmarket Academy Picture: GOODERHAM PRClare Balding talks to pupils in the new library at Newmarket Academy Picture: GOODERHAM PR

She was guest of honour at a special morning of literary-inspired events attended by students at Newmarket and local primary schools.

Clare, who is also a radio broadcaster and the author of an autobiography, spoke to them about their love of reading before unveiling a plaque to open the new facility.

Clare said: "I was delighted to open this new library at Newmarket Academy.

You may also want to watch:

"I love going to schools and it was so uplifting to hear the pupils talk about why they love reading.

"It is impressive to have some 20,000 books but there is also some fantastic natural light, break-out areas and spaces to read in private."

Designed by Wincer Kievenaar Architects and built by SEH French, the new library was funded by a generous donation from the Godolphin racing stable in Newmarket.

Headteacher Nick Froy said: "This library is an incredible community asset for our students as well as local primary schools.

"It wouldn't have been possible without the generous donation from Godolphin, who have been such strong supporters of the Academy and local education.

"We would also like to thank Clare Balding for officially opening the library and the hard work of all our staff - especially our librarian Nikki Johnston."

Most Read

Huge delays on A14 due to vehicle fire

The A14 westbound, close to the Woolpit junction. A vehicle fire is causing delays to motorists on the westbound carriageway this morning. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

WATCH: ‘Flabbergasted’ traffic cop records shock at drink-drivers

Sgt Chris Harris, of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, recorded a video speaking of his shock at drink and drug-drivers. Picture: SGT CHRIS HARRIS/JAMES BASS

Driver freed from car after crash near primary school

The crash happened about 3.40pm on December 16, close to school leaving time in Colneis Road, Felixstowe. Colneis Junior School is just meters away from the site of the crash Picture: PAUL DAY

Father-of-two died in head-on crash near Ixworth, inquest hears

Jamie Finlay, 28, of Green Road in Woolpit, died following a two-vehicle crash in Ixworth. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Town’s 2018/19 accounts: Player sales allowed Marcus Evans to limit his losses during relegation season

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill. Photo: Steve Waller

Most Read

Huge delays on A14 due to vehicle fire

The A14 westbound, close to the Woolpit junction. A vehicle fire is causing delays to motorists on the westbound carriageway this morning. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

WATCH: ‘Flabbergasted’ traffic cop records shock at drink-drivers

Sgt Chris Harris, of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, recorded a video speaking of his shock at drink and drug-drivers. Picture: SGT CHRIS HARRIS/JAMES BASS

Driver freed from car after crash near primary school

The crash happened about 3.40pm on December 16, close to school leaving time in Colneis Road, Felixstowe. Colneis Junior School is just meters away from the site of the crash Picture: PAUL DAY

Father-of-two died in head-on crash near Ixworth, inquest hears

Jamie Finlay, 28, of Green Road in Woolpit, died following a two-vehicle crash in Ixworth. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Town’s 2018/19 accounts: Player sales allowed Marcus Evans to limit his losses during relegation season

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill. Photo: Steve Waller

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Dense overnight fog could disrupt morning journeys

Dense fog is predicted to gather across the region overnight Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Not the new trains’ fault’ says Greater Anglia after rail chaos

A new Stadler train about to depart from Lowestoft - most rural services should soon return to normal after the trains were found not to be responsible for signalling issues. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Suffolk MPs seek early talks over plans to upgrade A14

Dr Dan Poulter said Suffolk MPs would be pressing the government to keep its investment promises to the region. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘I’m ready to go’... Freddie Sears boost for Blues as comeback continues apace

Freddie Sears on the ball for Town U23s during their 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at Playford Road Photo: ROSS HALLS

TV star opens new school library

Clare Balding unveils the plaque to open the new library at Newmarket Academy Picture: GOODERHAM PR
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists