TV star opens new school library

Clare Balding unveils the plaque to open the new library at Newmarket Academy Picture: GOODERHAM PR Gooderham PR

A state-of-the-art library at Newmarket Academy housing 20,000 books has been officially opened by TV presenter Clare Balding.

Clare Balding talks to pupils in the new library at Newmarket Academy Picture: GOODERHAM PR Clare Balding talks to pupils in the new library at Newmarket Academy Picture: GOODERHAM PR

She was guest of honour at a special morning of literary-inspired events attended by students at Newmarket and local primary schools.

Clare, who is also a radio broadcaster and the author of an autobiography, spoke to them about their love of reading before unveiling a plaque to open the new facility.

Clare said: "I was delighted to open this new library at Newmarket Academy.

"I love going to schools and it was so uplifting to hear the pupils talk about why they love reading.

"It is impressive to have some 20,000 books but there is also some fantastic natural light, break-out areas and spaces to read in private."

Designed by Wincer Kievenaar Architects and built by SEH French, the new library was funded by a generous donation from the Godolphin racing stable in Newmarket.

Headteacher Nick Froy said: "This library is an incredible community asset for our students as well as local primary schools.

"It wouldn't have been possible without the generous donation from Godolphin, who have been such strong supporters of the Academy and local education.

"We would also like to thank Clare Balding for officially opening the library and the hard work of all our staff - especially our librarian Nikki Johnston."