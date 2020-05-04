E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

WATCH: Supermodel Twiggy’s impassioned plea for Hedgehog Awareness Week

PUBLISHED: 16:52 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:52 04 May 2020

Twiggy Lawson released the video on her Twitter page. Picture: PA

Twiggy Lawson released the video on her Twitter page. Picture: PA

Archant

Supermodel and fashion icon Twiggy, who has a home near Southwold, has made a passionate plea for “everyone to do everything they can” to help hedgehogs as part of an awareness week.

The 1960s fashion icon, whose face adorned the cover of magazines such as Vogue, Elle and Tatler for decades, posted the video on Twitter as part of British Hedgehog Awareness Week.

Twiggy, officially known as Dame Lesley Lawson after being named in the Queen’s New Year Honours List last year, is a patron for the British Hedgehog Preservation Society.

“I absolutely adore hedgehogs and always have,” she told the society’s website.

MORE: From Swinging London to Southwold - Happy 70th birthday, Twiggy

HedgehogHedgehog

However, the Suffolk Wildlife Trust says hedgehog populations have been undergoing “concerning declines”, with more than 50% lost in the past two decades in rural areas.

In 2016, the trust even launched a bid to make Ipswich the UK’s most hedgehog-friendly town.

You may also want to watch:

As such, the British Hedgehog Preservation Society “aims to highlight the problems hedgehogs face and how you can help them” during the awareness week, which runs until May 9.

In her Twitter video, Twiggy said she was proud to be a patron of the society and added: “We want everyone to do everything they can to help these wonderful creatures.”

And she had some advice for those wanting to help – namely to make a “hedgehog highway” or furrow in their fences, saying: “It will let these lovely little hedgehogs come and go.

“If you can do that it, it would be fabulous, so they don’t get trapped.”

She signed off by saying: “I hope you’re staying safe and well and all our lovely little hedgehogs have a happy week.”

After becoming an icon of Swinging London in the 1960s, Twiggy – now aged 70 – also topped the music charts with hits such as Here I Go Again and starred in Hollywood films.

She famously relaunched her modelling career in 2005, after a chance meeting with a Marks and Spencer executive in The Crown pub, in Southwold.

British Hedgehog Preservation Society chief executive, Fay Vass, said: “Our gardens take up such a lot of habitat, and by getting together with neighbours to ensure hedgehogs have access points and hedgehog friendly features in the garden, we can open up a really useful amount of habitat for them.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman in 40s who died in shooting named locally as Silke Hartshorne-Jones

A police cordon in place at the scene of a shooting in Barham where Silke Hartshorne-Jones (inset) was shot Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man remains in custody after woman in 40s dies following shooting

A polic cordon remained in place yesterday evening in Barham after a man was arrested on suspicion of murder Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman in 40s dies following shooting

A woman in her 40s who died following a shooting in Barham has been named locally as Silke Hartshorne-Jones Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman in 40s who died in shooting named locally as Silke Hartshorne-Jones

A police cordon in place at the scene of a shooting in Barham where Silke Hartshorne-Jones (inset) was shot Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man remains in custody after woman in 40s dies following shooting

A polic cordon remained in place yesterday evening in Barham after a man was arrested on suspicion of murder Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman in 40s dies following shooting

A woman in her 40s who died following a shooting in Barham has been named locally as Silke Hartshorne-Jones Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Woman in 40s who died in shooting named locally as Silke Hartshorne-Jones

A police cordon in place at the scene of a shooting in Barham where Silke Hartshorne-Jones (inset) was shot Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hunt for man who indecently exposed himself to woman

Witnesses are being sought after a man walking in the vicinity of Park Road in Lowestoft exposed himself outside of a property to a woman before walking away. Picture: Google Images

Virtual Suffolk scrutiny meeting will look at rail crisis during the winter

A train waits to leave Ipswich for Felixstowe - these services are now more reliable than they were during the winter. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Where Ipswich Town would have finished in League One - according to Football Manager

Popular game Football Manager has predicted where Ipswich Town would have finished in League One this season

WATCH: Supermodel Twiggy’s impassioned plea for Hedgehog Awareness Week

Twiggy Lawson released the video on her Twitter page. Picture: PA
Drive 24