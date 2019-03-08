Video

Twins Stanley and Vinny in a close-shave for charity

Stanley & Vinny Weaver had their heads shaved in front of the school to raise money for cancer research. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Rachel Edge

Big-hearted twin brothers Stanley and Vinny Cremen have have had their heads shaved to raise money for Cancer Research.

They underwent the hair-raising experience in front of cheering classmates at Tollgate Primary School in Bury St Edmunds after deciding they wanted to do something to help the charity.

Mum Katrina said: “Stanley went first and I think he was a little bit nervous but his friends were cheering him on so that was a help, and then Vinny had his turn and and he seemed fine.

“I actually got a bit tearful and emotional as I was watching, they both look totally different with no hair but I’m very proud of them.”

The big shave, performed by barber Kai Cook of Carter’s in Bury, along with a cake sale at the school, raised around £160 towards the youngsters’ target of £1,000.

Anyone wishing to make a donation can do so on via the ‘Vinny and Stanley’s Giving Page’ on the Cancer Research UK website.

The page will close on April 22. when the boys will lead out Ipswich Town FC in their Championship fixture against Swansea City.

The club was so impressed with their fundraisng efforts it has made them matchday mascots and given their family VIP tickets for the game.