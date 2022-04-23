Police concerned after 14-year-olds go missing

Elisha Howarth and Henry Addinall, both 14, are missing from Braintree in Essex - Credit: Essex Police

Two teenagers have gone missing from the Braintree area and police believe they are together.

Essex Police are looking for Elisha Howarth and Henry Addinall, who are both 14.

Officers believe they are in the Earls Colne or Halstead areas, but they could be further afield in Braintree.

Elisha is described as 5ft 1ins tall, slim, with long dark hair and green eyes.

Henry is described as white, slim, 5ft 4ins tall, and with short brown hair and green eyes.

Essex Police are worried about them and want to ensure they are safe.

They are asking that anyone who sees them calls 999, quoting incident 75 of April 22.