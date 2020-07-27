Two held after scuffle outside ice-ceam shop
PUBLISHED: 17:37 27 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:37 27 July 2020
GOOGLE MAPS
Two men have been arrested following a disturbance outside a popular ice-cream parlour in Bury St Edmunds.
Police were called to the Cornhill around midday Monday, July 27, following reports of anti-social behaviour taking place outside the Kaspa’s dessert shop.
On arrival, two men, aged 39 and 35, were arrested by officers.
The 39-year-old was arrested on suspicion of breaching his court bail and community protection notice, while the 35-year-old was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly.
A Suffolk police spokeswoman confirmed both men remain in custody at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre, where they are due to be questioned.
In a tweet, an officer from St Edmundsbury Police said: “Sorry if their behaviour spoilt the morning in Bury.”
