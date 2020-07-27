Two held after scuffle outside ice-ceam shop

Two men have been arrested following a disturbance outside Kaspa's in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Two men have been arrested following a disturbance outside a popular ice-cream parlour in Bury St Edmunds.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to the Cornhill around midday Monday, July 27, following reports of anti-social behaviour taking place outside the Kaspa’s dessert shop.

On arrival, two men, aged 39 and 35, were arrested by officers.

The 39-year-old was arrested on suspicion of breaching his court bail and community protection notice, while the 35-year-old was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly.

A Suffolk police spokeswoman confirmed both men remain in custody at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre, where they are due to be questioned.

In a tweet, an officer from St Edmundsbury Police said: “Sorry if their behaviour spoilt the morning in Bury.”