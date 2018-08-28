Two arrested on suspicion of robbery following Clacton incident

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of robbery after a 73-year-old woman was pushed over and had her trolley stolen in Clacton.

Maria Revell and PC Emma Harnett with the gifts, hamper and trolley which was donated to a 73-year-old robbery victim Picture: ESSEX POLICE Maria Revell and PC Emma Harnett with the gifts, hamper and trolley which was donated to a 73-year-old robbery victim Picture: ESSEX POLICE

The men, aged 51 and 52, from Clacton, were arrested on Saturday and have been released on bail until Friday, December 14, pending further enquiries.

The alleged incident took place in West Avenue in the town around 5pm on Sunday, November 18.

Clacton’s covered market came together in support of the woman after hearing about the incident and arranged a collection.

The market managed to raise enough money to buy the woman a brand new tartan trolley - helping to give her back her independence.

Speaking at the weekend, DC Mike Evans, from Clacton CID said the effort had restored the victim’s faith that ‘there are good people in the town’.

He said: “I have told the woman and she was overwhelmed with delight when she heard of the generosity of businesses.”