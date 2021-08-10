News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two arrested after theft from Bury St Edmunds shop and shop worker punched

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:17 PM August 10, 2021   
Two men have been arrested in connection with a theft from a shop in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Two men have been arrested in connection with a theft from a shop in Bury St Edmunds. 

The incident took place at around 4.40pm at JD Sports in Auction Street on August 4 when three men entered the shop and stole a number of items before heading off towards the Buttermarket car park. 

Two members of staff chased and confronted the men and one of the staff members, a 20-year-old man got punched in the face. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police, said: "The men got into a vehicle, which contained another man.

"The vehicle, parked near the ticket machine in the car park, then drove off, heading down Cullum Road.

"Shortly after a vehicle matching the description was involved in a single-vehicle RTC along Hardwick Lane on the junction with Barons Road.

"Police located a damaged red Vauxhall Signum within Hardwick Heath car park.

"During an area search two suspects were located and arrested."

A 24-year-old man from Liverpool and a 23-year-old man from Royston, Hertfordshire were arrested on suspicion of theft from a shop and on suspicion of assault and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre.

The 24-year-old man was further arrested for failing to stop when driving.

Both were released under investigation to return to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre on October 10.

Police are appealing for anyone who knows the men involved, who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information to contact Suffolk Police quoting reference 37/42656/21.


