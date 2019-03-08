Partly Cloudy

Two men arrested in connection to six drug deaths in Essex

PUBLISHED: 20:35 03 August 2019 | UPDATED: 20:35 03 August 2019

Police have arrested two men in connection to the drug-related deaths of six people in Essex.

Three men and three women died between July 28 and July 30.

A 26-year-old man from London and a 29-year-old man from Grays were arrested in Barking on Friday on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Both men are currently in police custody.

Tests to identify the drug or substance that is believed to be involved in the deaths are currently underway.

Essex Police has re-issued it's warning to the public that Class A drugs are dangerous and not to take them - particularly at the moment.

According to a spokesman for Essex Police, a dedicated team of officers is working round the clock investigating the deaths.

Public Heath England has issued the following advice: "We are urging drug users to be extra careful about what they are taking.

"We strongly advise them not to use alone and to test a small amount first.

"They need to look out for each other and be alert to any signs of an overdose, such as lack of consciousness, shallow or no breathing, 'snoring', and blueing of the lips and fingertips.

"They should immediately call for an ambulance and use any available naloxone if someone overdoses on opioids.

"We strongly advise all dependent drug users to get support from local drug services."

A spokesman for NHS England said: "Anyone who is concerned about a medical problem and isn't sure what to do, can get help online or over the phone using NHS 111.

"Visit 111.nhs.uk or call 111 from your phone for advice.

"NHS 111 is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

"If it is a medical emergency - if someone is seriously ill or injured and their life is at risk - call 999."

If you have any information about the deaths or the sale of Class A drugs - either in Essex or elsewhere in the county - call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

