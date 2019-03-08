Two arrested after police attend Essex disturbance
PUBLISHED: 11:26 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:26 30 July 2019
Archant
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill after police attended a disturbance in Essex.
Essex Police were called shortly before 6.25pm yesterday to reports of a group of people causing a disturbance outside an address off Colchester Road in Manningtree.
One was seen to have a large knife and officers carried out a search of the area.
A 28-year-old man from Manningtree was subsequently arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill.
A 52-year-old man from Ongar was also arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon.
A spokeswoman for Essex Police said the pair remain in custody for questioning.
