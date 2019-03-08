Two men arrested after 90 wraps of class A drugs and knife recovered

90 wraps of Class A drugs were recovered in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY/SCORPION TEAM Archant

Two arrests were made after 90 wraps of a class A drug and a knife were recovered by police in Bury St Edmunds this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers had cause to stop and search two men in Springfield Road in the town on Monday.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possession of a controlled class B drug.

The second man, also aged 22, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drugs and for possession of a bladed article.

Both men were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre, where they currently remain.

Suffolk police’s Scorpion team tweeted on Monday: “Two arrested in Bury St Edmunds for drug supply offences and possession of bladed article by Scorpion west officers. 90 wraps of Class A recovered.”

The unit also posted images of the drugs and weapon.