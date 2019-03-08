Witnesses sought following theft of bicycles from garage

Have you seen this bicycle?Police are investigating its theft from a property in Aldeburgh Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after two bicycles were stolen from a garage in Aldeburgh.

Have you seen this GT Transeo Hybrid bicycle? It was stolen from a garage in Aldeburgh on Sunday Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE Have you seen this GT Transeo Hybrid bicycle? It was stolen from a garage in Aldeburgh on Sunday Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

The theft happened on Sunday July 7, between 2pm and 9pm, at a house on Mariner's Way

According to a police spokesman two adult bicycles, a GT Transeo Hybrid cycle and a red and black aluminium road bike, were stolen from inside.

Police are urging anyone who say any suspicious activity in the area at the time of the theft to get in touch.

They would also like to hear from anyone with knowledge of where the bikes are.

Call Lowestoft police on 101 with information, quoting crime reference 37/41022/19, or email Amy.Yeldham@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or report online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org