Woman and child found dead at Newmarket address

Park Avenue in Newmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A woman and a child have been found dead at a property in Newmarket this evening.

Police were called just before 6pm to an address on Park Avenue in the town after a member of the public reported he had discovered the bodies of a woman and a young boy inside the premises.

A police investigation into the circumstances of the deaths is currently underway. Next of kin are aware.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the Park Avenue area during the day and who may have seen or heard anything that could assist the inquiry.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Bury St Edmunds CID on 101, quoting reference CAD 309 of April 26.