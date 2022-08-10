News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Investigation launched after two bodies found

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 9:35 AM August 10, 2022
Two people have died in Braintree

Two people have died in Braintree - Credit: Google Maps

Police have discovered two bodies at a property in Braintree. 

Essex Police along with other emergency services were called to Fisher Way at about 3.40pm yesterday (August 9). 

Officers were called to concerns for the welfare of two people.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We arrived alongside emergency services colleagues and sadly found two people had died.

"We are now investigating the circumstances around their deaths.

"At this stage, their deaths are being treated as unexplained however we are not looking for anyone else in connection with their deaths and we believe this to be an isolated incident.

"Specialist officers are in place to support the families of the two people."

Essex Police
Braintree News

