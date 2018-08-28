Sunshine and Showers

Two car crash at road junction in east Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 12:01 20 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:01 20 November 2018

The junction of Newton Road and Rosehill Road where the crash took place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The junction of Newton Road and Rosehill Road where the crash took place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A motorist had to be cut free from their car this morning following a crash at the junction of Newton Road and Rosehill Road, in Ipswich.

Emergency services attended the incident which happened at 9am and involved a Ford Mondeo and a Citroen Grand Picaso.

Fire crews from the Ipswich East station attended along with colleagues from Princes Street and the road was re-opened by 10.50.

A spokesman for Suffolk Police said the freed driver suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Video WATCH – Suffolk prisoner posts video to YouTube on BANNED mobile phone

11:18 Amy Gibbons
The video shows Karl Gardner rapping about prison life Picture: YOUTUBE

An inmate at Highpoint Prison in Suffolk has made a mockery of the justice system after posting a YouTube video from a mobile phone in his cell.

Two car crash at road junction in east Ipswich

48 minutes ago Russell Cook
The junction of Newton Road and Rosehill Road where the crash took place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A motorist had to be cut free from their car this morning following a crash at the junction of Newton Road and Rosehill Road, in Ipswich.

Store all set to be lit up for Christmas

11:30 Russell Cook
The Boots store in Sudbury which is about to have Christmas lights put up round the building. Picture: NICKI DIXON

One of the buildings in Sudbury which has been left out of the Christmas street lighting for the past two years is all set to be lit up this year.

People urged to have their say on Fire and Rescue Plan for Essex

11:13 Russell Cook
Firefighters tackling a blaze in Braintree. Picture: ESSEX FIRE AND RESCUE

Residents in Essex are being asked for their views on the proposed priorities in the county’s first ever Fire and Rescue Plan.

Fail to stop collision appeal by police

10:04 Russell Cook
A car and a lorry were involved in a crash on the A12 near Copdock. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Witnesses are being sought after a crash on the Copdock roundabout where the A12 and A14 meet.

‘We still miss Ipswich’ - GI brides get together at reunion in Texas

09:41 Judy Rimmer
Members of the Ipswich Ladies group at Carmen and Ken Casey's home in La Vernia, Texas. Picture: IPSWICH LADIES

They might have spent decades living in the USA, but their hearts are still in Ipswich. A group of 20 “GI brides” met up in San Antonio, Texas, for their annual reunion.

Wet weather causes major congestion in Ipswich town centre

09:05 Megan Aldous
Traffic is queuing on the A12 (stock image) Picture: GREGG BROWN

Traffic delays on A12 and A14 causing delays for commuters, with knock-on problems across the town.

EastEnders actor praises firemen for ‘fantastic’ job in saving historic cottage

Firefighters managed to save the cottage in Wickhambrook Picture:MARIAM GHAEMI

Video Injured woman, 79, kept warm by ‘hero dog’ while waiting hours for ambulance

Bowsa the heroic dog Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Cash from town centre car parking falls by £400,000 in a year

St Edmundsbury Borough Council is getting less money from its car parks in Bury St Edmunds town centre. Pictured is the Arc surface car park Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Opinion Andy’s Angles: Captain Chalobah, Andre’s display and Downes’ debut - observations as England U20s beat Germany

Trevoh Chalobah applauds the fans after the U20 game against Germany at Colchester Picture Pagepix

Town’s ‘dismay’ at being ‘poor relation’ of Suffolk

Labour transport spokesman Jack Owen is unhappy at Suffolk County Council's decision not to build a bypass in Sudbury Picture: SUFFOLK LABOUR GROUP

‘I’m getting stronger and better each time I play’ – Dozzell hopes he caught Lambert’s eye in England win

Andre Dozzell was part of the England U20 side that beat Germany at Colchester last night. Picture: Pagepix

