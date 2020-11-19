Emergency services called to A12 at Melton following crash

Police and an ambulance were called to the A12 this morning after a collision involving two cars.

Crews were called to the A12 at the roundabout between Melton and Woodbridge shortly after 6.45am.

The road was blocked for a time with drivers reporting long delays in the area.

A Chrysler 300c and Nissan Qashqai had collided with the Qashqai having rolled.

There were reports of minor injuries at the scene.

Recovery was arranged for the vehicles and the road was opened shortly after 8.15am.