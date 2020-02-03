Road blocked following two-vehicle crash involving Peugeot and Toyota

Phoenix Road in Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Emergency services are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash this morning - which has caused a Suffolk road to be blocked.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Police were called to Phoenix Road in Haverhill around 7.50am following reports of a collision involving a Peugeot 107 and a Toyota Yaris.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the road is fully blocked as both vehicles require recovery.

The ambulance service were also called, with minor injuries reported.