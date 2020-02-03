E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Road blocked following two-vehicle crash involving Peugeot and Toyota

PUBLISHED: 08:46 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:46 03 February 2020

Phoenix Road in Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Phoenix Road in Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Emergency services are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash this morning - which has caused a Suffolk road to be blocked.

Police were called to Phoenix Road in Haverhill around 7.50am following reports of a collision involving a Peugeot 107 and a Toyota Yaris.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the road is fully blocked as both vehicles require recovery.

The ambulance service were also called, with minor injuries reported.

