Road blocked following two-vehicle crash involving Peugeot and Toyota
PUBLISHED: 08:46 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:46 03 February 2020
Emergency services are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash this morning - which has caused a Suffolk road to be blocked.
Police were called to Phoenix Road in Haverhill around 7.50am following reports of a collision involving a Peugeot 107 and a Toyota Yaris.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said the road is fully blocked as both vehicles require recovery.
The ambulance service were also called, with minor injuries reported.