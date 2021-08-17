Debris left on road after two-vehicle crash

Published: 3:19 PM August 17, 2021 Updated: 3:23 PM August 17, 2021

Emergency services have been called to a crash involving two cars near Bury St Edmunds.

The incident took place in Beyton Road with fire crews being called to the scene as the vehicles appear to be smoking.

A spokesperson for Suffolk police said: "We were called shortly after 2.40pm to a road traffic collision in Beyton Road and Drinkstone Road involving two vehicles.

"There is debris in the road but is unclear if the road is blocked at this time.

"The ambulance service has been called but any injuries are not yet known."