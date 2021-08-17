News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Debris left on road after two-vehicle crash

Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:19 PM August 17, 2021    Updated: 3:23 PM August 17, 2021
Emergency services have been called to a two vehicle crash near Bury St Edmunds 

Emergency services have been called to a two vehicle crash near Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Google Maps

Emergency services have been called to a crash involving two cars near Bury St Edmunds.

The incident took place in Beyton Road with fire crews being called to the scene as the vehicles appear to be smoking. 

A spokesperson for Suffolk police said: "We were called shortly after 2.40pm to a road traffic collision in Beyton Road and Drinkstone Road involving two vehicles. 

"There is debris in the road but is unclear if the road is blocked at this time. 

"The ambulance service has been called but any injuries are not yet known."

Suffolk

