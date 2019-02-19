Partly Cloudy

Two car crash causes lane closure on A14

19 February, 2019 - 09:11
The incident happened between junction 47 and 47a near Woolpit Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Two cars were involved in a crash on the A14 near Woolpit this morning.

Police were called to the incident on the eastbound carriageway between junction 47 A1088 (Woolpit) and junction 47A (Elmswell) around 8.30am.

One of the cars was reported to have struck the central reservation.

Lane two is currently closed while emergency services deal with the incident.

The East of England Ambulance Service has been called but a spokesman for Suffolk police said the injuries are not thought to be serious.

The incident is likely to cause some traffic congestion for people travelling between Bury St Edmunds and Ipswich.

