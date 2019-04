Person freed from car after crash near Spread Eagle pub

The crash happened near the Spread Eagle pub in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

One person was freed from a car by firefighters following a crash near a popular Bury St Edmunds pub this afternoon.

The two-car crash happened just before 3pm and near the Spread Eagle pub in Out Westgate in the town.

Two fire crews, from Bury St Edmunds and Ixworth, joined police and the ambulance service at the scene and extricated one person from their car.

Emergency services currently remain at the scene.