Two cases of mumps diagnosed at Framlingham College

Framlingham College Picture: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE Archant

Two cases of the contagious viral infection mumps have been diagnosed at a Suffolk private school.

The medical centre team at Framlingham College contacted parents of students at the school this week to inform them of the outbreak.

Mumps is most recognisable by the painful swellings in the side of the face under the ears, giving a person with mumps a distinctive "hamster face" appearance.

Other symptoms can include headaches, joint pain and a high temperature.

Tom Caston, deputy head pastoral, said the school acted "within the guidelines and protocols required".

"All the relevant parties and agencies were informed, both internally and externally", Mr Caston added.

Mumps used to be common in children before the introduction of the MMR vaccine.

The infection is spread in the same way as colds and flu and a person is most contagious a few days before the symptoms develop and for a few days afterwards.