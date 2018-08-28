Two people charged following assault on police in Colchester

Two people have been charged following an assault on Special Constables in Colchester Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Two people have been charged following an assault on two Special Constables in Colchester.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jack Hudson, 20, of Bromley Close, Clacton, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and assaulting a person causing them actual bodily harm.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with assault by beating of an emergency worker.

They are both due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, March 13.

The charges follow an incident in High Street in Colchester at 2.15am on Sunday, January 13.