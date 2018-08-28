Heavy Rain

Two people charged following assault on police in Colchester

PUBLISHED: 15:21 08 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:23 08 February 2019

Two people have been charged following an assault on Special Constables in Colchester Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Two people have been charged following an assault on two Special Constables in Colchester.

Jack Hudson, 20, of Bromley Close, Clacton, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and assaulting a person causing them actual bodily harm.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with assault by beating of an emergency worker.

They are both due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, March 13.

The charges follow an incident in High Street in Colchester at 2.15am on Sunday, January 13.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

