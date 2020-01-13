Two charged with burglary in Stanton

Two men have been charged following a burglary in Stanton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Two men have been charged in connection to a burglary on an industrial estate in Stanton near Bury St Edmunds.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to Shepherds Grove Industrial Estate in the west Suffolk village on Sunday, January 12, following reports that a cable theft was allegedly taking place.

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary attended the scene, arresting two men soon after.

Arturas Bucinskas, 29, of Southlands Avenue Peterborough and Jurijs Vrublevskis, 33, of Reepham, Peterborough, were taken into custody at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre where they were questioned by detectives.

The two men have now both been charged with burglary.

The pair are due to appear at Suffolk Magistrates Court, in Ipswich, on Friday, March 13.