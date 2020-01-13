E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Two charged with burglary in Stanton

PUBLISHED: 15:15 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:15 13 January 2020

Two men have been charged following a burglary in Stanton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Two men have been charged in connection to a burglary on an industrial estate in Stanton near Bury St Edmunds.

Police were called to Shepherds Grove Industrial Estate in the west Suffolk village on Sunday, January 12, following reports that a cable theft was allegedly taking place.

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary attended the scene, arresting two men soon after.

Arturas Bucinskas, 29, of Southlands Avenue Peterborough and Jurijs Vrublevskis, 33, of Reepham, Peterborough, were taken into custody at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre where they were questioned by detectives.

The two men have now both been charged with burglary.

The pair are due to appear at Suffolk Magistrates Court, in Ipswich, on Friday, March 13.

