Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Two dead after series of explosions destroy bungalow

PUBLISHED: 23:05 07 May 2019 | UPDATED: 23:08 07 May 2019

Emergency services attend the scene of a house explosion in Lidgate Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Emergency services attend the scene of a house explosion in Lidgate Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Two people have died after a suspected gas explosion caused a village bungalow to partially collapse.

Emergency services attend the scene of a house explosion in Lidgate Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNEmergency services attend the scene of a house explosion in Lidgate Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Emergency services were called around midday to a property on The Street, Lidgate, near Newmarket, and firefighters were faced with a series of explosions from the back of the property.

Suffolk police have confirmed that two people died.

The building has sustained significant structural damage and utility companies have attended the area to ensure the safety of local residents.

The cause of the explosions is currently unknown and a joint police and fire investigation into this incident is now taking place.

Emergency services attend the scene of a house explosion in Lidgate Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNEmergency services attend the scene of a house explosion in Lidgate Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

During an afternoon update, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, who sent four crews to the scene, informed onlookers that two people were still unaccounted for but confirmed on Tuesday night two people had died.

Neighbours described hearing a loud bang, with one likening the sound to a "First World War bomb".

Darren Reeve, Suffolk Fire and Rescue station commander, said: "Crews were called approximately midday to a house fire. "Three fire engines responded to this and they were faced with multiple explosions from the rear of the property.

You may also want to watch:

"It's quite a big bungalow and the rear of the bungalow is totally destroyed by fire.

"It was a very large explosion at the time followed by multiple smaller ones.

"However, we are still investigating how that occurred.

"There is extensive structural damage which has slowed down firefighting activities due to the integrity of the building."

Emergency services attend the scene of a house explosion in Lidgate Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNEmergency services attend the scene of a house explosion in Lidgate Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

He added: "We'd like to thank the neighbours, on our initial attendance we worked quite hard with the neighbours to try to ascertain whether anyone was in the property."

Mr Reeve added that the fire service would continue to work with police and the HART (Hazard Area Response Team) to resolve the incident as soon as possible.

A neighbour who did not want to be named said: "My daughter heard a bang and about 20 minutes later, I saw smoke billowing out. Our immediate neighbour said it was pretty loud. I think there were two explosions."

Lidgate Street was closed at the junction of the B1063, along with the turn-off for Cowlinge following the incident and police said it was likely to remain closed for some time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference CAD 122 of 7 May.

Most Read

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

A14 now open after classic car collided with lorry

One of the cars involved was left flipped upside down on the A14 after the collision with a volvo lorry. Two people involved in the incident were left with minor injuries according to Suffolk Constabulary Picture: VICTOR SHANNOCK

Huge inferno at former Fisons factory may be arson, say fire chiefs

These dramatic aerial photos show the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Ipswich Town keen on signing Conor Washington when Sheffield United deal expires

Conor Washington has been capped 18 times by Northern Ireland. Photo: PA

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

A14 now open after classic car collided with lorry

One of the cars involved was left flipped upside down on the A14 after the collision with a volvo lorry. Two people involved in the incident were left with minor injuries according to Suffolk Constabulary Picture: VICTOR SHANNOCK

Huge inferno at former Fisons factory may be arson, say fire chiefs

These dramatic aerial photos show the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Ipswich Town keen on signing Conor Washington when Sheffield United deal expires

Conor Washington has been capped 18 times by Northern Ireland. Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Two dead after series of explosions destroy bungalow

Emergency services attend the scene of a house explosion in Lidgate Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

One dead and second injured in stabbing

Forensics teams have been spotted at the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Ukip takes aim at Brexit Party with Lowestoft visit from leader

Stuart Agnew, UKIP MEP, right, with Gerard Batten, UKIP leader, left, at Lowestoft. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Family pay tribute to Colchester man after murder investigation launched into his death

Murdoch Brown, 31, died from stab wounds in Colchester last night despite the efforts of paramedicts to revive him. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

The Trial of Oscar Wilde is vividly recreated by his grandson at Theatre Royal, Bury

The Trials of Oscar Wilde uses the actual trial records to tell the tale of Wilde's downfall at the hands of the British establishment. Photo: Emily Hyland
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists