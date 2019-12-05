E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man and teenager facing custodial sentences for robbing motorist and passenger at knifepoint

PUBLISHED: 17:49 05 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:49 05 December 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A man and a teenager are facing lengthy custodial sentences after a jury convicted them of robbing a motorist and one of his passengers at knifepoint in Wickham Market.

Before Ipswich Crown Court were; Abbas Uddin, 26, of no fixed address, and Liam Roberts, 19, of Margate Road, Ipswich.

They denied two offences of robbery on April 24 last year and were convicted after a trial.

A third defendant Tawfiq O'Connor, 18, of no fixed address, also denied two offences of robbery and was cleared of both.

Uddin and Roberts were remanded in custody and will be sentenced on a date to be fixed.

A fourth defendant, Lamar Dagnon, 21, of Nansen Road, Ipswich has admitted the two robberies.

The court had been told that the victims of the robbery, who were16 and 17, and a friend were driving from Framlingham towards Martlesham in a SEAT Ibiza at around 11pm when a Vauxhall Corsa came up behind them in Hacheston with its lights on full beam.

The driver of the SEAT allowed the Corsa to overtake but shortly afterwards the Corsa pulled on to a garage forecourt and when the SEAT went past it it began to follow it again, said David Wilson, prosecuting.

"The driver of the SEAT was concerned about what was happening. It didn't feel right," said Mr Wilson.

The SEAT driver drove along unlit country roads to Wickham Market pursued by the Corsa and turned into Dallinghoo Road and a housing estate where he stopped the car and turned off the lights.

"Unfortunately that move failed and they were seen by their pursuers who drove up to the SEAT," said Mr Wilson.

One of the four men in the Corsa approached the driver's door of the SEAT and after unlocking the door through the window allegedly punched the driver in the face.

One of the three men who approached the SEAT was holding a machete and another had a modelling knife and the occupants of the SEAT were ordered to "hand over everything" they had, said Mr Wilson.

The driver of the SEAT had the machete held to his throat and was allegedly robbed of a car stereo in a box, badminton rackets and his wallet while one of his passengers had his mobile phone taken.

All three defendants chose not to give evidence during their trial.

