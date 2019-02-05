Two crashes take place within minutes on A14 near Coddenham

The two crashes took place on the A14 eastbound near Coddenham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Two separate crashes happened within minutes of each other on the A14 near Coddenham this morning.

Police were called at 8.55am to reports of a three-vehicle collision on the A14 eastbound near the junction with the A140.

No injuries were reported in that incident.

Four minutes later, at 8.59am, a second incident was reported involving two vehicles – a Peugeot Partner van and a Jaguar F-Pace SUV.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were also called to the incident to deal with a vehicle fire.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said lane one was currently blocked due to the collision.

There were reports of minor injuries in the second incident.

The East of England Ambulance Service has been contacted.