Two crashes take place within minutes on A14 near Coddenham

05 February, 2019 - 10:08
The two crashes took place on the A14 eastbound near Coddenham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The two crashes took place on the A14 eastbound near Coddenham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Two separate crashes happened within minutes of each other on the A14 near Coddenham this morning.

Police were called at 8.55am to reports of a three-vehicle collision on the A14 eastbound near the junction with the A140.

No injuries were reported in that incident.

Four minutes later, at 8.59am, a second incident was reported involving two vehicles – a Peugeot Partner van and a Jaguar F-Pace SUV.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were also called to the incident to deal with a vehicle fire.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said lane one was currently blocked due to the collision.

There were reports of minor injuries in the second incident.

The East of England Ambulance Service has been contacted.

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Community spirit in wake of ‘shocking’ death crash

Police at the scene of the accidenton the Essex/Suffolk border Picture: PAUL GEATER

Could Greater Anglia’s new commuter trains face months of delays?

Greater Anglia's new Aventra commuter train built by Bombardier. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

