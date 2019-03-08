Thief who stole from ITFC star among those jailed this week

The criminals put behind bars this week in Suffolk and north Essex will be locked up for a combined total of more than 10 years.

An Essex conman is currently serving jail time after he scammed customers out of an estimated £350,000 worth of family heirlooms.

Daniel Clelland, 44, has been jailed for five and a half years after he set himself up as an antiques dealer.

Clelland opened an antique shop called the Dolls House in Harwich and then another called Scrooge in Manningtree.

He befriended clients and earned the trust of his victims and then cheated them, Chelmsford Crown Court heard.

A conservative estimate of precious heirlooms and collections he defrauded them of was put at £350,000 – however the value could be as much as half a million pounds. Read the full story here.

Luke Stuttard, 29, has been jailed for five years after he pleaded guilty to one count of burglary and 12 other offences.

The burglary took place in the home of former Ipswich Town player Mick Lambert.

Stuttard, of Hogarth Road, Ipswich, smashed the door of the property and stole a number of items including a Ford Fiesta, a 47-inch plasma screen TV and a haul of irreplaceable, sentimental jewellery.

It is believed that Stuttard stole more than £60,000 worth of items and caused £14,000 worth of damage from January 3 to January 23. Read the story in more detail here.