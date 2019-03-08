Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Thief who stole from ITFC star among those jailed this week

PUBLISHED: 11:30 06 April 2019

A look at some of the people jailed this week Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

A look at some of the people jailed this week Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

SUFFOLK POLICE

The criminals put behind bars this week in Suffolk and north Essex will be locked up for a combined total of more than 10 years.

Daniel Clelland, now of The Old Stables, Little Hallingbury, near Bishop’s Stortford and formerly of Mill Lane, Bradfield, Manningtree, has been jailed Picture: ESSEX POLICEDaniel Clelland, now of The Old Stables, Little Hallingbury, near Bishop’s Stortford and formerly of Mill Lane, Bradfield, Manningtree, has been jailed Picture: ESSEX POLICE

An Essex conman is currently serving jail time after he scammed customers out of an estimated £350,000 worth of family heirlooms.

Daniel Clelland, 44, has been jailed for five and a half years after he set himself up as an antiques dealer.

Clelland opened an antique shop called the Dolls House in Harwich and then another called Scrooge in Manningtree.

He befriended clients and earned the trust of his victims and then cheated them, Chelmsford Crown Court heard.

A conservative estimate of precious heirlooms and collections he defrauded them of was put at £350,000 – however the value could be as much as half a million pounds. Read the full story here.

Luke Stuttard, 29, has been jailed for five years after he pleaded guilty to one count of burglary and 12 other offences.

The burglary took place in the home of former Ipswich Town player Mick Lambert.

Stuttard, of Hogarth Road, Ipswich, smashed the door of the property and stole a number of items including a Ford Fiesta, a 47-inch plasma screen TV and a haul of irreplaceable, sentimental jewellery.

It is believed that Stuttard stole more than £60,000 worth of items and caused £14,000 worth of damage from January 3 to January 23. Read the story in more detail here.

Most Read

Time called on another Suffolk pub as mountain of debt revealed

The Hadleigh Ram.

Crashes on A12 and A14 after ‘freak’ hailstorm causes chaos

A damaged vehicle is recovered on the A14 at Stowmarket, with emergency crews still on the scene Picture: Mark Langford

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

New owners reopen doomed Suffolk pub as tapas restaurant

New owners have reopned The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury, less than a week after it closed down. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Mum left ‘embarrassed’ by cafe’s comment after she breastfed daughter there

Prairie Zephaniah and her daughter Dekota were out enjoying drinks at Caffe Dominic and Piccolo Deli in Clacton. Picture: PRAIRIE ZEPHANIA

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Time called on another Suffolk pub as mountain of debt revealed

The Hadleigh Ram.

Crashes on A12 and A14 after ‘freak’ hailstorm causes chaos

A damaged vehicle is recovered on the A14 at Stowmarket, with emergency crews still on the scene Picture: Mark Langford

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

New owners reopen doomed Suffolk pub as tapas restaurant

New owners have reopned The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury, less than a week after it closed down. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Mum left ‘embarrassed’ by cafe’s comment after she breastfed daughter there

Prairie Zephaniah and her daughter Dekota were out enjoying drinks at Caffe Dominic and Piccolo Deli in Clacton. Picture: PRAIRIE ZEPHANIA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Stowmarket Train Station to receive £3m boost from SnOasis project

New-look artist impression of SnOasis. Picture: ONSLOW SUFFOLK/SNOASIS

Matchday Live: The battle of the basement goes ahead after a week of doubts... so can the Blues get the win?

Ipswich Town are due to take on Bolton Wanderers this afternoon

Thief who stole from ITFC star among those jailed this week

A look at some of the people jailed this week Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Teenager sustains bruised eye in Ipswich park fight

The fight took place at the park in Congreve Road, Ipswich. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

Businesses still feeling after-effects of ‘disastrous’ town centre fire

Businesses are still feeling the effects of the fire started in Halesworth by Stephen Wilson. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists