Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Man caught with machete on train and robber among those jailed this week

PUBLISHED: 16:00 14 April 2019

Take a look at those jailed this week. Pictured is Gloire Pongo Picture: BRITISH TRANSPORT POLICE

Take a look at those jailed this week. Pictured is Gloire Pongo Picture: BRITISH TRANSPORT POLICE

BRITISH TRANSPORT POLICE

The criminals put behind bars this week will be locked up for a combined total of more than 11 years. Find out why here.

Freddie Cook Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYFreddie Cook Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A 23-year-old who attacked a man in his home while he was masked has been jailed for 10 and a half years.

Freddie Cook, of Ashcroft Road, Ipswich, is behind bars after he burgled a home with another man and left with £700 cash, three watches, a purse and its contents and keys to a BMW X5.

During the burglary the men repeatedly punched, kicked, and hit their victim with a hammer. During the frightening attack, the victim’s wife hid in the bathroom and called the police.

Gloire Pongo, of Guildford Road, Newham, is currently facing nine months behind bars after he was caught with a machete.

The 25-year-old was on a train between Hythe and Witham when a passenger reported that Pongo had pulled out a large hunting knife and threatened him with it.

Pongo pleaded guilty to possessing a bladed article in a public place. On top of this jail time he must pay a £140 victim surcharge.

Don’t miss: A look back at those jailed in March

Read more: Thief who stole from ITFC star among those jailed this week

Most Read

Body found and Orwell Bridge severely delayed after accident

The scene on the Orwell Bridge and A14 as police investigate the discovery of a mans body at the foot of the bridge Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERA UK

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘A football club declines from the top... they will be looking to League Two’ – Simon Jordan slams Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan voiced strong criticism of Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT earlier. Photo: PA

‘Most expensive coffee I’ve ever had’ - friends given £100 parking fines after Costa Coffee trip

Jennie Cassidy received a £100 parking fine after parking at Costa in Martlesham Pictuer: ADAM HOWLETT

Boxford driver to be sentenced for causing teenager’s death

Izzy Cottrell, who died after a crash on the A1071 at Hadleigh Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Body found and Orwell Bridge severely delayed after accident

The scene on the Orwell Bridge and A14 as police investigate the discovery of a mans body at the foot of the bridge Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERA UK

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘A football club declines from the top... they will be looking to League Two’ – Simon Jordan slams Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan voiced strong criticism of Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT earlier. Photo: PA

‘Most expensive coffee I’ve ever had’ - friends given £100 parking fines after Costa Coffee trip

Jennie Cassidy received a £100 parking fine after parking at Costa in Martlesham Pictuer: ADAM HOWLETT

Boxford driver to be sentenced for causing teenager’s death

Izzy Cottrell, who died after a crash on the A1071 at Hadleigh Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Shopkeeper attacked with knife in Haverhill

The attack happened at Stars and Jars in Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Eastivity at All Saints Church in kesgrave

Children at Kesgrave Church participating in the Eastivity play. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Anonymous donation of more than £100,000 left to Suffolk charity

A new respite care fund has been launched following an anonymous £100,000 donation to Suffolk Family Carers Picture: SUFFOLK FAMILY CARERS

Insurance delay leaves sick Suffolk dad in clinic on holiday island

Becky, Peter and Ollie Mazur before Peter was taken ill on Cape Verde. Picture; BECKY MAZUR

Man caught with machete on train and robber among those jailed this week

Take a look at those jailed this week. Pictured is Gloire Pongo Picture: BRITISH TRANSPORT POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists