Man caught with machete on train and robber among those jailed this week

Take a look at those jailed this week. Pictured is Gloire Pongo Picture: BRITISH TRANSPORT POLICE BRITISH TRANSPORT POLICE

The criminals put behind bars this week will be locked up for a combined total of more than 11 years. Find out why here.

Freddie Cook Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Freddie Cook Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A 23-year-old who attacked a man in his home while he was masked has been jailed for 10 and a half years.

Freddie Cook, of Ashcroft Road, Ipswich, is behind bars after he burgled a home with another man and left with £700 cash, three watches, a purse and its contents and keys to a BMW X5.

During the burglary the men repeatedly punched, kicked, and hit their victim with a hammer. During the frightening attack, the victim’s wife hid in the bathroom and called the police.

Gloire Pongo, of Guildford Road, Newham, is currently facing nine months behind bars after he was caught with a machete.

The 25-year-old was on a train between Hythe and Witham when a passenger reported that Pongo had pulled out a large hunting knife and threatened him with it.

Pongo pleaded guilty to possessing a bladed article in a public place. On top of this jail time he must pay a £140 victim surcharge.

