Two deny robbing woman in her 80s

The incident is alleged to have taken place in Tennyson Road, Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

The trial of two men accused of robbing a woman in her 80s who had her bag snatched in Bury St Edmunds is expected to take place later this year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Monday (July 29) were Robert Duke, 35, of Broad Road, Bacton and Kyle Haggerty, 26, of no fixed address.

The both pleaded not guilty to robbery on June 27 and their four day trial is expected to take place in a warned list commencing October 28.

The alleged incident occurred shortly before 12.40pm in Tennyson Road on Thursday, June 27.

The victim, a woman in her 80s, had visited the Post Office in Lake Avenue when a male assaulted her and stole her handbag, which contained bank cards and a quantity of cash.

The woman fell during the incident and was left shaken and with cuts and bruises. She was taken by ambulance to West Suffolk Hospital for treatment.