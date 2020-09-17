Drivers caught speeding over 100mph during lockdown are banned

Two men have been disqualified from driving for six months after being caught speeding at more than 100mph Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Two drivers caught speeding on the A14 at more than 100mph during lockdown have both been banned from the road under the totting up procedure.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Samuel Heyes, 29, of Rendlesham Road, Felixstowe, was clocked at 110mph in an Audi A4 by a laser speed detection device on the A14 westbound at Sproughton on April 30 this year.

While on May 2, also on the A14 at Sproughton, Leon Henry, 39, of Murray Close, Melton, was caught travelling at 105mph in a Ford Focus by a handheld speed detection device.

Strict lockdown measures to halt the spread of Covid-19 began in the UK on March 23 and saw road travel plummet to levels not seen since 1955, according to Cabinet Office data.

Both men previously pleaded guilty to the speeding offences and appeared at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Neil Davies, defending Heyes, said his client worked for a cargo handling business which operates at different ports such as Felixstowe, Tilbury and Liverpool.

Mr Davies said Heyes, who was classed as a keyworker during the coronavirus lockdown, had received a telephone call from his business partner regarding procedures and policies which they needed to put in place due to Covid-19.

Heyes was “faced with an open road” when making the journey to begin working on the Covid-19 document when he was clocked, Mr Davies said.

The court heard that Heyes already had nine points on his licence.

You may also want to watch:

Magistrates rejected an exceptional hardship application and handed Heyes six points on his licence as well as a £380 fine, costs of £100 and a £38 victim surcharge.

The points took Heyes to 15 points and a six-month driving ban under the totting up procedure.

Mr Davies lodged an appeal with the crown court after the ban was issued.

Fire alarm engineer Leon Henry was taking food to a diabetic friend during lockdown who was self-isolating when he was caught, John Hughes, defending, told magistrates.

Mr Hughes said Henry passed only one vehicle from the Copdock roundabout to where he was caught speeding due to the lack of cars on the road.

“It has been quite a shock to him, the possible consequences of his actions, not just for him but also to his partner.

“He feels that he has let her down.”

The court heard that Henry had seven points on his licence at the time of the offence.

Magistrates again rejected an exceptional hardship application and imposed six penalty points, which activated a six-month driving ban.

Henry was also fined £576, with costs of £100 and a victim surcharge of £58.