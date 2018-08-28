Firefighters tackle fish and chip shop blaze

Neptunes fish bar on the corner of Tye Road and Duke Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

An Ipswich fish and chip shop has closed indefinitely after a fire damaged the restaurant.

Two fire engines were sent to reports of a blaze at an Ipswich fish and chip shop following reports of smoke inside the restaurant.

Firefighters from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the Neptunes Fish Bar in Ipswich at around 7.22am on November 9.

People living nearby reported seeing smoke coming from a building on the corner of Tye Road and Duke Street.

Two fire crews attended the scene, including one from the Ipswich East fire station and the other from Princes Street.

A spokesman for the fire service said there was a blaze at the property, which was later distinguished.

There were no reports of any injuries or significant damage to the property, they added.

Firefighters left the scene shortly before 8am.

Witnesses reported seeing several emergency vehicles on blue lights outside the shop, and said part of the road was sectioned off while they worked at the scene.

After the fire, a post on the shops Facebook page said: “Due to a small bin fire that occurred last night we will be closed for the foreseeable future.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and hope to see you all back one we reopen.”