Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Updated

Firefighters tackle fish and chip shop blaze

PUBLISHED: 19:51 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 19:51 09 November 2018

Neptunes fish bar on the corner of Tye Road and Duke Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Neptunes fish bar on the corner of Tye Road and Duke Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

An Ipswich fish and chip shop has closed indefinitely after a fire damaged the restaurant.

Two fire engines were sent to reports of a blaze at an Ipswich fish and chip shop following reports of smoke inside the restaurant.

Firefighters from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the Neptunes Fish Bar in Ipswich at around 7.22am on November 9.

People living nearby reported seeing smoke coming from a building on the corner of Tye Road and Duke Street.

Two fire crews attended the scene, including one from the Ipswich East fire station and the other from Princes Street.

A spokesman for the fire service said there was a blaze at the property, which was later distinguished.

There were no reports of any injuries or significant damage to the property, they added.

Firefighters left the scene shortly before 8am.

Witnesses reported seeing several emergency vehicles on blue lights outside the shop, and said part of the road was sectioned off while they worked at the scene.

After the fire, a post on the shops Facebook page said: “Due to a small bin fire that occurred last night we will be closed for the foreseeable future.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and hope to see you all back one we reopen.”

Updated Firefighters tackle fish and chip shop blaze

9 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
Neptunes fish bar on the corner of Tye Road and Duke Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

An Ipswich fish and chip shop has closed indefinitely after a fire damaged the restaurant.

Will the Orwell Bridge be shut by late-night high winds?

15 minutes ago Jake Foxford
Highways england are monitoring the weather on the brige closely. Picture: ARCHANT

Yellow and amber weather warnings have been issued for the UK tonight, with high winds potentially set to shut the Orwell Bridge.

‘Devoid of ambition’ – Calls to start Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre from scratch

19:00 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Thousands flock to Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre each year - and is among the biggest in the country Picture: GREGG BROWN

Recommendations for the future of Bury St Edmunds’ Christmas Fayre have been slammed as “devoid of ambition” – with calls made to start 2020’s event from scratch.

Police crackdown on vehicles carrying ‘dangerous goods’ on A12 and A14

18:22 Jake Foxford
The operation took place at the Tesco car park at Copdock Interchange Picture: ARCHANT

Two men were arrested on suspicion of drug driving during a crackdown on lorries and vehicles suspected of transporting dangerous goods at Ipswich’s Copdock Interchange.

Body found on Kessingland beach

16:30 Greta Levy
Police investigation tape. Picture: Ian Burt

The body of a man has been discovered at Kessingland beach.

Suffolk councillors welcome review into council tax loophole

16:14 Paul Geater
David Beavan on Southwold seafront. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Proposals by the government to attempt to close a loophole which has allowed thousands of second-home owners to avoid paying council tax have been welcomed by Suffolk local politicians.

Peaky Blinders inspired pancake bar opens in Ipswich

31 minutes ago Sophie Barnett
Head chef and manager Kamil Kumanski learnt how to cook from his grandmother. Picture: NEIL PERRY

In the bleak mid-Ipswich a new pancake shop is transporting customers back to the 1920s for a taste of the hit TV show Peaky Blinders.

Most read

Updated Man dies in Christchurch Park medical incident

The helicopter was spotted flying over Ipswich and over to Christchurch Park Picture: GAVIN LEE FOSTER

Revealed – the Suffolk academy trusts paying salaries over £150,000

Felixstowe Academy Picture: PETER A COOK/FELIXSTOWE ACADEMY

Man ‘seriously injured’ in hit and run

A man was taken to hospital following the hit and run Picture: BRIAN A JACKSON

The Ipswich players who could emerge from the shadows and offer Lambert a vital boost

Ellis Harrison and Jon Nolan were both signed by Ipswich Town in the summer. Picture: ARCHANT

Police called to crash outside primary school

School Lane in Haverhill, the site of the collision Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man seriously hurt in hit and run crash

The Quayside, Woodbridge, at the junction with Hamblin Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24