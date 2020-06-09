E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Two girls attempt to steal man’s shopping bag

PUBLISHED: 17:14 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:14 09 June 2020

The attempted theft happened in Newmarket on Monday evening (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The attempted theft happened in Newmarket on Monday evening (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police are appealing for information after two teenage girls attempted to steal a man’s shopping in Newmarket.

Suffolk police were called after a man in his 50s reported two girls, believed to be around 16 years old, grabbing his shopping bag as he walked along Adastral Close at 6pm on Monday.

One of the girls grabbed one of the man’s bags, causing it to break and the contents to spill onto the pavement.

The pair then fled in different directions, with one girl running towards the end of Rowley Drive and the other towards the other end of Adastral Close.

Nothing was taken in the incident, but the man suffered a hand injury and was left shaken, a police spokesman said.

The suspects have been described as white and around 16 years of age.

The first girl is described as short, slim, with blonde hair and was wearing a black coat, grey hooded top and tracksuit bottoms.

The second is described as tall, slim, with long black hair and was wearing blue jeans.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact police, quoting crime reference 37/31561/20.

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Air ambulance called to collision between Audi and motorcycle

All emergency services attended the accident in Bedfield Road, Earl Soham. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Woman saved from water after trying to rescue dog

A person was trapped after saving a dog from a ditch in Woodbridge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Roads and junctions set to be shut as Suffolk boosts walking and cycling

More cycle lanes - and other road changes - are to be put in place in Suffolk towns to encourage people to walk and cycle Picture: GETTY IMAGES./ISTOCKPHOTO

