Two girls attempt to steal man’s shopping bag

Police are appealing for information after two teenage girls attempted to steal a man’s shopping in Newmarket.

Suffolk police were called after a man in his 50s reported two girls, believed to be around 16 years old, grabbing his shopping bag as he walked along Adastral Close at 6pm on Monday.

One of the girls grabbed one of the man’s bags, causing it to break and the contents to spill onto the pavement.

The pair then fled in different directions, with one girl running towards the end of Rowley Drive and the other towards the other end of Adastral Close.

Nothing was taken in the incident, but the man suffered a hand injury and was left shaken, a police spokesman said.

The suspects have been described as white and around 16 years of age.

The first girl is described as short, slim, with blonde hair and was wearing a black coat, grey hooded top and tracksuit bottoms.

The second is described as tall, slim, with long black hair and was wearing blue jeans.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact police, quoting crime reference 37/31561/20.