Two held after Stansted security alert

Counter-terrorism officers arrested two men at Stansted Airport after crew of a Ryanair flight from Vienna raised the alarm. Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT Stansted airport

Two men have been arrested by counter-terrorism police after a security alert at Stansted Airport.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two RAF Typhoons were scrambled from their base at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire to escort the Ryanair flight to Stansted Airport. Picture: FILE/TIM IRELAND/PA WIRE Two RAF Typhoons were scrambled from their base at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire to escort the Ryanair flight to Stansted Airport. Picture: FILE/TIM IRELAND/PA WIRE

A 34-year-old man from Kuwait and a 48-year-old man from Italy were detained by the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit soon after 7pm on Sunday, the Unit said in a statement.

The pair had arrived on a Ryanair flight from Vienna and were detained under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act, police said.

The plane was intercepted by RAF Typhoon jets following unconfirmed reports of a security threat on board.

You may also want to watch:

A Ryanair spokesman said last night: “In line with procedures, the captain informed UK authorities and continued to London Stansted, where the aircraft landed normally and taxied to a remote stand where passengers disembarked safely.

“Passengers in London Stansted waiting to depart to Vienna were transferred to a spare aircraft to minimise the delay to their flight.

“This is now a matter for the local police.”

An RAF spokesman confirmed Typhoon fighter aircraft from RAF Coningsby were launched to intercept a civilian aircraft which was escorted safely to Stansted.

The men will now be questioned by the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit.