A14 closed for seven hours after late-night crash

PUBLISHED: 06:24 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:36 29 January 2019

The A14 near Newmarket is now fully open following a serious crash last night.

The incident happened on the eastbound carriageway around 11pm near junction 36 (A11).

The A14 eastbound was closed for more than seven hours from junction 33 (A10) to junction 37 (Newmarket) following the crash and diversions were in place throughout the night.

All lanes of the eastbound carriageway are now open and any delays are expected to ease during the morning.

Highways England tweeted at 7.21am: “All lanes open on the A14 between J36 (A11) and J37 (Newmarket) following recovery.

“Many thanks to all in attendance and Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) for their work at the scene.

“There are residual delays of 20 minutes above usual journey times measured on the approach but expected to ease.”

No details regarding injuries have yet been released.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD reference 455 of Monday, January 28.

