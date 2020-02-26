Two men accused of aggravated burglary armed with hammer

Joshua Heslop and Louis Snaith appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Two men have been charged with aggravated burglary after allegedly stealing wallets and cash armed with a hammer.

Joshua Heslop, 23, of Mildenhall Road, Fordham, and Louis Snaith, 28, of Weston Way, Newmarket, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday and entered no pleas to the charges.

Heslop and Snaith are alleged to have entered Hypher House, Park Lane, Newmarket, on June 11, 2018, and stole wallets and cash while armed with a hammer.

As well as the aggravated burglary offence, the pair also face additional charges.

Snaith is charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH) in connection with the same incident, while Heslop faces a charge of possessing cannabis.

District Judge Julie Cooper released both men on unconditional bail.

They will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on March 24.