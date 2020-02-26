E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Two men accused of aggravated burglary armed with hammer

26 February, 2020 - 07:30
Joshua Heslop and Louis Snaith appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Joshua Heslop and Louis Snaith appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Two men have been charged with aggravated burglary after allegedly stealing wallets and cash armed with a hammer.

Joshua Heslop, 23, of Mildenhall Road, Fordham, and Louis Snaith, 28, of Weston Way, Newmarket, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday and entered no pleas to the charges.

Heslop and Snaith are alleged to have entered Hypher House, Park Lane, Newmarket, on June 11, 2018, and stole wallets and cash while armed with a hammer.

You may also want to watch:

As well as the aggravated burglary offence, the pair also face additional charges.

Snaith is charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH) in connection with the same incident, while Heslop faces a charge of possessing cannabis.

District Judge Julie Cooper released both men on unconditional bail.

They will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on March 24.

Most Read

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of Coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man dies after car comes off road into pond

A man has died after his car came off the road and into a pond in Gazeley, near Newmarket. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Schoolgirl suffers stab wound in leg from fellow student’s makeshift blade

Kirsty Chapman with her daughter Shania Bennison. Shania was injusred with a makeshift knife at East Bergholt High School Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The ultimate guide to Suffolk bread - 19 independent bakeries to visit

Two Magpies bakery in Darsham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of Coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man dies after car comes off road into pond

A man has died after his car came off the road and into a pond in Gazeley, near Newmarket. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Schoolgirl suffers stab wound in leg from fellow student’s makeshift blade

Kirsty Chapman with her daughter Shania Bennison. Shania was injusred with a makeshift knife at East Bergholt High School Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The ultimate guide to Suffolk bread - 19 independent bakeries to visit

Two Magpies bakery in Darsham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Yellow weather warning issued for snow in Suffolk and Essex today

A yellow weather warning has been issued for snow and ice today. (Stock photo) Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

England’s greatest Anglo-Saxon gold hoard coming to Sutton Hoo

Sutton Hoo will be showing off the Staffordshire Hoard in 2020. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two vehicle crash blocks lane of A14

A two vehicle collision is blocking a lane of the A14 at Kentford. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Person dies at Norwich Railway Station

A person has died at Norwich Station. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Suffolk LED street lighting plan - What it means for you

Street lights in Suffolk are to be replaced with LED lights. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24